Eminem Introduces Barack Obama at Detroit Kamala Harris Rally

With Election Day less than two weeks away, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz are collecting support of the big dogs — one of them being Eminem . During a Tuesday night Harris rally in Detroit, the Motor City rhymer showed up to deliver a speech endorsing Harris and introducing former president Barack Obama.

In the speech, Em urged Michigan residents to hit the polls. “As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the home state of Michigan mean a lot to me,” Em explained. “And going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it’s important to use your voice. So I’m encouraging everybody to get out and vote please.”