Eminem Introduces Barack Obama at Detroit Kamala Harris Rally
Eminem showed some support for Kamala Harris ahead of the election.
With Election Day less than two weeks away, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz are collecting support of the big dogs — one of them being Eminem. During a Tuesday night Harris rally in Detroit, the Motor City rhymer showed up to deliver a speech endorsing Harris and introducing former president Barack Obama.
In the speech, Em urged Michigan residents to hit the polls. “As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the home state of Michigan mean a lot to me,” Em explained. “And going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it’s important to use your voice. So I’m encouraging everybody to get out and vote please.”
Elsewhere in the speech, Em spoke on the importance of free speech, with the implication being that Harris supports it. “I also think people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions, and I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution of what people will do if you make your opinion known,” Em explained.
From there, Obama arrived onstage to deliver his own speech, which included a reference to Eminem’s 2002 classic, “Lose Yourself.” It was an all-around fan-centric moment clearly designed to pull from Eminem’s popularity in not just his home state of Detroit, but also, the U.S. at large.
The moment arrives at an important juncture for Harris. According to Al Jazeera (via FiveThirtyEight), she currently leads Donald Trump in the polls by 1.7 percentage points.
Watch Eminem introduce Obama for yourself below.
