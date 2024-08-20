Here’s What Went Down During Day One of The 2024 DNC

Monday served as the first day of the Democratic National Convention, with most notable moments occurring during the evening and well into the night.

Didn’t get the chance to watch? Well, here’s a brief roundup of things that went down yesterday.

Kamala Harris makes a surprise appearance Walking out onto the DNC stage to Beyoncé’s “Freedom” — an absolute power move — Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris made an appearance despite not being on the official agenda. Scheduled to give a speech on Thursday, the last day of the DNC, Harris kept her remarks short last night, ending her message to attendees and viewers with, “when we fight, we win!”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers a rousing speech New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez having a prime-time speech at the DNC is a big deal. As a progressive Democrat, she hasn’t always seen eye to eye with other members of her party. Unlike the 2020 DNC, where Ocasio-Cortez was given much less time to speak, she was given plenty of room to share her thoughts. She used the additional space to acknowledge the war in Gaza and Vice President Kamala Harris “working tirelessly to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and bring the hostages home.” She spoke about her middle-class background and rise to being a member of Congress and called Trump “a two-bit union buster” who “thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people out from under the boots of greed trampling on our way of life.”

Rev. Jesse Jackson makes a surprise appearance Beloved civil rights leader Jesse Jackson made a special appearance last night, coming onstage in a wheelchair and assisted by a few people, including Rev. Al Sharpton. The 82-year-old didn’t offer any remarks and instead gave thumbs up to the crowd, his presence well-received by attendees.

Rep. Jim Clyburn calls Project 2025 “Jim Crow 2.0” South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn didn’t mince words when he called Project 2025, the policy roadmap for a second Trump term authored by multiple people who were a part of his administration, “Jim Crow 2.0.” “While Trump falsely pleads ignorance of Project 2025, which in my opinion is Jim Crow 2.0, Kamala has been offering the American people enlightened proposals and visionary leadership,” Clyburn said. Project 2025, which Trump has distanced himself from, includes plans to restrict access to affordable health care and roll back education policies that have helped Black Americans achieve equal opportunity.