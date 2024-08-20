John Legend’s Daughter Supports Kamala Harris, “Can’t Imagine” Why Anyone Would Vote For Donald Trump

Kamala Harris has many fans, including John Legend’s oldest child.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Legend, who is performing at the Democratic National Convention this week, said that his 8-year-old daughter, Luna. admires the Democratic presidential nominee.

“[Luna] is so excited to see someone who’s Black and Asian like she is, [and] a woman like she is — so she’s looking at [Kamala] like, ‘This is me’ up there,” Legend said, adding, “For her to see that, of course, is really inspiring and she’s excited.”