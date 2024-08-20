Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images.
John Legend’s Daughter Supports Kamala Harris, “Can’t Imagine” Why Anyone Would Vote For Donald Trump
In a new interview, Legend shared how his daughter, Luna, is a big fan of the Democratic presidential nominee.
Kamala Harris has many fans, including John Legend’s oldest child.
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Legend, who is performing at the Democratic National Convention this week, said that his 8-year-old daughter, Luna. admires the Democratic presidential nominee.
“[Luna] is so excited to see someone who’s Black and Asian like she is, [and] a woman like she is — so she’s looking at [Kamala] like, ‘This is me’ up there,” Legend said, adding, “For her to see that, of course, is really inspiring and she’s excited.”
As for Luna’s thoughts on Harris’ rival, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, Legend said that “she can’t imagine why anyone would vote for Donald Trump, but that’s another issue.”
During the interview, Legend expressed his own support and excitement for Harris.
“I think the change at the top of the ticket was needed to get the excitement that we have right now. And you can just feel the rush of mobilization and involvement and volunteering and donating and wanting to go out and get other friends to vote,” he said. “You just see that rush that wasn’t there before.”
Although Harris is scheduled to speak on Thursday, she gave a surprise appearance at the DNC on Monday, walking out to Beyoncé’s “Freedom.”
The vice president kept her remarks brief, telling the audience, “Looking out at everyone tonight, I see the beauty of our great nation. People from every corner of our country and every walk of life are here united by our shared vision for the future of our country, and this November, we will come together and declare with one voice, as one people, we are moving forward.”
“With optimism, hope and faith, so guided by our love of country, knowing we all have so much more in common than what separates us, let us fight for the ideals we hold dear, and let us always remember when we fight, we win,” she concluded.
