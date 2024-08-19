What You Need to Know About the 2024 Democratic National Convention

The 2024 Democratic National Convention , or DNC for short, begins this week. Democrats across the country will come together to rally for the Democratic nominees for president and vice president: Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

If you’ve never cared about the DNC before but find yourself curious because of what’s happened with the Democratic Party in recent months, hopefully this quick primer will bring you up to speed. From when the convention begins and ends to notable speeches that will take place during the event, here’s what you need to know about this year’s DNC.

When is the DNC? Monday, Aug. 19 - Thurs., Aug. 22

Where is the DNC? The convention speeches and main events will be hosted at Chicago’s United Center, while official party business will be located at McCormick place.

Who can attend the DNC? Delegates (both pledged and unpledged), party officials, elected officials, candidates and their campaign staff, speakers, media, guests and VIPs, and volunteers and staff. Past DNCs have also offered limited tickets to observers and members of the public, but it’s unknown if tickets will be available this year.

Is the DNC where the Democratic nominees for president and vice president are officially chosen? Usually. The convention is where delegates officially select their nominees for president and vice president. However, this year was a departure from what often takes place.

Why? Well, if you haven’t been paying attention to the news or on any social media platform, then you wouldn’t know that President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid last month after growing concern for his healt, following a lackluster debate with Donald Trump in June. Following Biden’s announcement that he’d be dropping out, he endorsed Harris for president, accelerating her rise to the top of the Democratic Party’s ticket. This, along with the move to nominate Biden (when he was still running) through a virtual roll call instead of at the convention (the reason being to ensure Biden would make state deadlines for voting ballots), led to Harris officially gaining the nomination prior to the convention. However, she will formally accept the nomination at the event.

What else happens at the DNC? Essentially, it’s an event to galvanize the Democratic Party. So expect speeches from party members and celebrities and criticism of the Republican Party. It’s also a discussion about the issues central to the Democrats’ platform (reproductive rights, immigration, etc.).

When exactly should I tune in for the DNC? Definitely during the main programming of each day, which is from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. CST. This is when notable speeches will be occurring.

Who will be speaking at the DNC? The speakers of note and the day they’ll be speaking are listed below: Joe Biden (Monday) Hillary Clinton (Monday) Barack Obama (Tuesday) Bill Clinton (Wednesday) Kamala Harris (Thursday)