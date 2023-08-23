Usher Taps Fellow ATL Artists Summer Walker & 21 Savage for “Good Good”

Atlanta music icons Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage connect for new single “Good Good.” Expected to appear on Usher’s ninth studio album (slated to release this fall), “Good Good” makes his second collaboration with Walker (their last being “Come Thru”) and first with Savage. In April, the Her Loss rapper was seen at Usher’s Las Vegas residency, singing “My Boo” with the R&B crooner as a surprise to attendees.









As VIBE points out, the “Good Good” visual takes cues from Usher’s throwback videos for “You Make Me Wanna…” and “Burn,” with all being breakup songs. “Good Good” less than two weeks after Usher’s latest music video for new single “Boyfriend,” which shows actress and singer Keke Palmer cosplaying as the eight-time Grammy-winner. Sticking to the casino theme, the video also takes from Usher’s 2002 visual for “U Don’t Have to Call.”

Usher - Boyfriend (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

“Boyfriend” follows Palmer’s alleged breakup with her son’s father, Darius Daulton, after he made a public outcry about an outfit that the Nope actress wore to see Usher in concert in July. In response to the viral moment, Usher told People that it was a “pop moment” that was “worth talking about.”



“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas,” he said. “And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

Usher will continue his Las Vegas residency at Park MGM into December.