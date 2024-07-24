Ezra Collective Delivers Electric Energy in NYC

We’ll go out on a limb and state quite plainly that you’ve never heard a jazz band quite like Ezra Collective. The surging U.K. quintet won the esteemed Mercury Prize in 2023 for their album, Where I’m Meant To Be, making them the first jazz band to ever receive that honor. Their music is a head-swiveling jazz fusion incorporating elements of Afrobeat, house, hip-hop and soul. In other words, it’s irresistible, rump-shaking music that bends genres and packs dancefloors.

The band is led by drummer Femi Koleoso and features his brother, TJ, manning the bass. The other three members are keyboardist Joe Armon-Jones, trumpeter Ife Ogunjobi, and tenor saxophonist James Mollison. They are currently gearing up to release their highly anticipated new album, Dance, No One’s Watching in September — we interviewed them earlier this month when they completely crushed their SummerStage performance in Central Park.

Ezra Collective performs at SummerStage in NYC on July 7, 2024. Photo by Sean Jamar.

Check out our interview with Femi below: Okayplayer:How was your overall experience playing SummerStage in NYC earlier this month? Femi Koleoso: It was amazing. Genuinely loved it. It felt like the gig in the U.S.A. we’ve always wanted to do but never had a chance. There’s nothing like Afrobeat jazz outside in the sun. Jazz clubs are cute but I do love seeing a blue sky and standing on grass. It was special. Loved it. What's one thing you love about being in NYC that you would take back to the U.K. with you? If I'm being totally honest, there’s some amazing people I would bring over. Shout out Chris, just a lovely guy who supports every single NYC Ezra Collective moment. Maybe the weather? In the summer though, because NYC in January is brutal. Is there a list of favorite cities you have for performing live? Favorite cities… can’t beat a night out in Lagos. Energy is wild. Glasgow knows how to party. São Paulo is the closest thing planet Earth has to heaven. But let’s be honest, nothing beats a London crowd that’s on your side. Where can people catch Ezra Collective live between now and when the new album drops in September? Well… if you live in England, Portugal, Italy or Spain you’re in luck. Lastly, can you say a few words about why everyone should absolutely check out your new album: Dance, No One'sWatching dropping this fall. I think it’s important to check all music you can, you just never know which melody, drum beat or bass line might be what your soul needs. Give it a listen, and maybe you’re the one person in the world who needs this record.