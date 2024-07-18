The “New” New York: Lord Sko Takes Over NYC’s Knitting Factory

On Tuesday, Lord Sko hosted a sold-out concert at Knitting Factory with support from other talented upstarts, Yoshi T and Wiseboy Jeremy.

The trio of upcoming artists are all under the management of legendary music executive, Dante Ross, who took the stage a few times to describe his motivation for working with the emerging artists. If you’re not familiar, Ross is a highly respected A&R maestro who’s worked with several hip-hop greats including De La Soul, Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes and A Tribe Called Quest. During the show, Ross mentioned how these new artists have invoked the same feeling of excitement and passion he felt when working with the aforementioned legendary names. He also shared another poignant story about how he was contemplating retirement during the pandemic — but discovering Yoshi T gave him the inspiration to keep working with the next generation of hip-hop artists.

Lord Sko performs at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, NY on July 18, 2024. Photo by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer. Wiseboy Jeremy took the stage first, following a DJ set from the ever-capable Annabelle Kline. The South Jersey native ran through tracks with his smooth, effortless flow and commanded the attention of the entire room with his masterful rhymes. He then passed the mic off to Yoshi T, who had the room jumping with his upbeat tracks and slick wordplay. Finally, Lord Sko strolled through the crowd with his entourage to take the stage. His Uptown energy took over the room immediately and the crowd was clearly ecstatic to hear the man they had gathered to see. He ran through tracks from his 2023 album United Palace, a very solid opus that sounds like it dropped back in 1999. After performing familiar songs like “JAMES WORTHY GOGGLES,” Sko played some new records and the crowd was definitely vibing to the unreleased tracks. The Washington Heights native kept the good times rolling with more fan favorites like “PIMP SOCKS” and “Superstition” before calling it a night. Sko is definitely one of the most exciting new acts in the “new” New York scene, and we can’t wait to see his evolution in the coming years.