Keke Palmer & Usher Tease New Collaboration After Viral Las Vegas Serenade

Keke Palmer and Usher are reconnecting after the two made headlines earlier in the summer. On Tuesday (August 15), Palmer teased that she stars in the music video for Usher’s “Boyfriend.” The collaboration with the 8-time Grammy winner comes just one month after Palmer was serenaded by Usher at his Las Vegas residency. However, Darius Daulton, the father of Palmer’s infant son wasn’t a fan of the viral moment, publicly criticizing Palmer for wearing a sheer outfit to the concert.





Although Palmer didn’t give a public response to Daulton’s criticisms, her fans went after Daulton, causing him to temporarily deactivate his Twitter account. Palmer seemingly shaded Daulton in social media posts, launching graphic t-shirts that read “I’m A Motha” and “Stevie to the Bullshit,” in reference to R&B, funk and soul legend Stevie Wonder.

@kekepalmer Ayeeeeeee get into this mixxxx

In a People interview published earlier this month, Usher discussed his clip with Palmer, calling it a “pop moment” that was “worth talking about.”



“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas,” he said. “And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

“Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to,” he continued. “But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”

“Boyfriend” is set to debut on Wednesday (August 16). In May, Palmer released her latest album, Big Boss.