LL Cool J Really is Back, and He Reminds Us on New Single “Passion”

With his name cemented in hip-hop history, there’s nothing left for LL Cool J to prove, but he’s coming with some new heat anyway. His hunger for hip-hop is still very much there, and he’s pouring it into TheForce (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy), a Q-Tip-produced new album set to drop on September 6. To go along with the news, he released “Passion,” a dynamic new single that only builds momentum for his upcoming drop. Check it out for yourself below.



The 14-track album is reportedly set to look into LL’s mindstate over the last few years. According to LL himself, the album’s origins stem from a dream he had a while back. At the time, he said, he wasn’t satisfied with the quality of the music he was crafting. In an interview with the Associated Press , he explained that in the dream, he saw the late A Tribe Called Quest member Phife Dawg. “He told me, ‘Yo, man, that new music you’re working on is great, man,’ LL explained. “But he had a look on his face like a Cheshire cat, like he was lying to me.” Soon after, LL got in touch with Q-Tip and made him the sole producer of The Force. The first single off of The Force was “Saturday Night Special,” a track where LL raps alongside Fat Joe and Rick Ross. Both songs are excellent, with the former being about the rules of survival, and the latter explaining how LL maintained his longevity as an MC. Q-Tip’s production fits LL perfectly, and the album should be a great showcase for both parties.



