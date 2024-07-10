Pusha T Teams Up With Pharrell Again, Named Louis Vuitton Ambassador

It looks like the studio isn’t the only place Pusha T and Pharrell are linking up. Earlier this week, the folks at WWD reported that Louis Vuitton has named King Push as an ambassador. The move comes a year after the brand named Skateboard P its men's creative director.

The news makes sense on a few levels. First, hip-hop and fashion are obviously super intertwined at this point, with rappers often being some of the biggest drip tastemakers. Secondly, Pusha T, who rose to fame as one half of Clipse with his brother Malice, has also become known for his sartorial sense over the years, and his brand of effortless cool makes him a perfect match for both the French fashion house and plenty of other brands. Louis Vuitton feels the same way. "[Pusha T’s] ambassadorial nomination at Louis Vuitton is a testament to his commitment to artistry and a strong personal style, both echoing the Maison's own dedication to unique expression across fashion and culture,” the house said in a press release.

Pusha T’s collaboration with Louis Vuitton couldn't come at a better time, as there is a new Clipse album on the way. It’s completely produced by Pharrell Williams. Celebrating the duo’s first album since 2009’s Til The Casket Drops, Clipse teamed up with Carhartt WIP for a merch drop that features the Clipse logo and more.