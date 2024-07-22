Lupe Fiasco Thinks Dame Dash Should Sell 'Reasonable Doubt' Shares to Drake to Keep it Safe

In an entertainment career that’s stretched over 20 years, Drake has been many things: rapper, singer, actor, songwriter and NBA team ambassador. You name it, 6ix God has done it. But no one’s called him a preserver of culture — until now. Shortly after Dame Dash used an Instagram post to announce that he was selling one-third of his shares to Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, Lupe named the 6ix God as an ideal buyer.

"@champagnepapi will keep it safe for generations to come," Lupe wrote in the since-deleted comment under Dame’s post. "This is grail and influenced an innumerable amount of rappers to see it peddle such a lack of grace genuinely hurts my feelings a little bit but also on savages shit fuck it...either donate it to a museum for safekeeping or seriously let Drake make an offer so he can put in where it needs to be."

If Dame decides not to sell the shares to Drizzy, Lupe’s got thoughts on that too: "Or just keep the shit OG you should be infinitely proud of this. Without it there is no me as I am and I'm sure other MC's will agree."