Lupe Fiasco Thinks Dame Dash Should Sell 'Reasonable Doubt' Shares to Drake to Keep it Safe
Lupe Fiasco has some very interesting thoughts about what Dame Dash should do with his shares to Jay-Z’s debut album.
In an entertainment career that’s stretched over 20 years, Drake has been many things: rapper, singer, actor, songwriter and NBA team ambassador. You name it, 6ix God has done it. But no one’s called him a preserver of culture — until now. Shortly after Dame Dash used an Instagram post to announce that he was selling one-third of his shares to Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, Lupe named the 6ix God as an ideal buyer.
"@champagnepapi will keep it safe for generations to come," Lupe wrote in the since-deleted comment under Dame’s post. "This is grail and influenced an innumerable amount of rappers to see it peddle such a lack of grace genuinely hurts my feelings a little bit but also on savages shit fuck it...either donate it to a museum for safekeeping or seriously let Drake make an offer so he can put in where it needs to be."
If Dame decides not to sell the shares to Drizzy, Lupe’s got thoughts on that too: "Or just keep the shit OG you should be infinitely proud of this. Without it there is no me as I am and I'm sure other MC's will agree."
A judge ordered Dame to sell his shares to Reasonable Doubt back in February after Dame failed to pay $800,000 in a defamation and copyright infringement case. Things had been quiet on that front for a while, but now it looks like Dame is kicking things into gear, and Lupe’s offered a pretty strong cosign.
Lupe’s cosign is one that Kendrick Lamar probably wouldn’t respect. In both “Euphoria” and “Not Like Us,” Kendrick called out Drizzy for using AI to rap from Tupac Shakur’s perspective. He also called Drake out for buying Tupac’s ring. So, yeah. There are probably some folks who wouldn’t be cool with Lupe’s suggestion. But who’s to say he’s wrong?
