Usher Preps Ninth Album ‘Coming Home’ to Coincide With Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Performance

Usher has more than a Super Bowl LVIII headlining performance on February 11. The eight-time Grammy-winner will also be releasing his ninth album, Coming Home, marking his debut on mega/gamma, helmed by L.A. Reid and Larry Jackson. The announcement for Usher’s performance was made on Sunday (September 24), with the R&B icon appearing on Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show. A surprise commercial spot for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show announcement showed influencer and socialite Kim Kardashian “in conversation” with Usher’s “Confessions” music video opening.













USHER: The Apple Music Halftime Show Interview www.youtube.com

“We’ve put a lot of thought and creativity into this new album to tell a story that is open to interpretation and that will connect with people in different ways. I know this has been a long time coming for my fans and what I’ll say is that all good things come to those who wait. I hope you enjoy it once you hear it,” Usher Raymond said in a statement.



So far, Raymond’s released two singles ahead of Coming Home: “Good Good” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage, and “Boyfriend,” which co-starred Keke Palmer in the Vegas-themed music video.

Usher’s move to tie-in a new album to his Super Bowl halftime performance mimics Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg, who both released albums to coincide with their appearances during the Dr. Dre-curated Super Bowl LVI halftime show. Also performing during the set were Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, while special guest Anderson .Paak played the drums.

On Monday (September 25), Raymond appeared on CBS Mornings, where he spoke about JAY-Z hitting him to perform at the Super Bowl LVIII, also teasing what the 13-minute set will bring.



"I definitely have a long list of people who I have collaborated with and also too, a long list of songs that means so much to people. For experience I've had, there is a song," Raymond said. "So I'm trying to figure out how to entertain people and make certain they understand the legacy, enjoy the moment and make certain they have a show they will never forget," he said.

Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show www.youtube.com

Raymond’s extended Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM will continue from November to December. The Super Bowl LVIII will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

