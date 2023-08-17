Usher Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2024

Usher is preparing fans for the last streak of his Las Vegas residency. On Thursday (August 17), the 8-time Grammy-winner announced the final 12 dates of Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The residency began last July, one year after Usher’s inaugural residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The final Park MGM shows will be held from November 3 to December 2, while limited tickets remain for Usher’s performances in October. Tickets for the final shows will be available on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, Aug. 18 at 12 p.m. PT until Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. PT. The sale can be accessed by texting (404) 737-1821 to join Usher’s community.

The announcement comes one day after the 44-year-old released new single “Boyfriend,” and its accompanying music video with actress, media personality and singer Keke Palmer. Inspired by Usher’s 2001 music video for “U Don’t Have to Call,” the casino-themed “Boyfriend” shows Palmer getting ready for Usher’s residency before dreaming about the Confessions artist.

Usher - Boyfriend (Official Music Video) youtu.be

The “Boyfriend” collaboration folllows the viral moment between Palmer and Usher at a July performance, which was publicly criticized by Darius Jackson, the father of Palmer’s infant son. Tweeting about Palmer’s attire to the show, Jackson asserted that the Nope actress’ dress was too risqué for the occasion before he received backlash on social media.



Usher responded to commentary on the controversy in a recent interview with People, calling the social buzz a “pop moment” that was “worth talking about.”

“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas,” he said. “And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

“Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to,” he continued. “But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”