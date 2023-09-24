Usher Will Be Headlining Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

The rumors are true.

Grammy-award winning superstar Usher will officially be headlining the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Las Vegas. The announcement was made by the NFL, Apple Music, and Usher before the week three slate of games. In statement, Usher said:

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before... Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Roc Nation has played a role in curating the halftime show since 2020. In a statement JAY-Z said:

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul... His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

The Super Bowl will be taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. And it's only right that Usher, who has been doing a highly successful Las Vegas "My Way" residency over the last two years, would be performing the halftime show.

As part of the rollout, a video feature the "Confessions, Pt. II" meme and Kim Kardashian (who went to the residency twice) was released.



Usher will be following up some tough acts: last year's Super Bowl performance starred Rihanna, where she announced she was pregnant again. The year before that was Dr. Dre and friends, including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

This isn't the first time Usher has hit the super bowl stage. In 2011, he hopped out with the Black Eyed Peas, where he performed "OMG."

This will be the first time he will headline the show.