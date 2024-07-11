From New Jersey to the World: Rasheed Chappell is Ready for Lift-Off

Pursuing your dreams is key to a fulfilling life. Becoming a rapper is a goal of many, especially as hip-hop’s influence continues to spread, and it's no easy road. In the world of Rasheed Chappell, an underground rapper out of Passaic, N.J., his love for rap came to him in the ‘90s, from an unlikely place. He’s turned that passion into a career with eight albums since 2011, where he shares insights into his inner-city upbringing and growth as a man. His latest album, Nonstop: JFK>ATL, releases in August, with his lead single “No Play Play” coming much sooner, this Friday. Sitting down for a video chat earlier this month, Rasheed talked about his childhood, remaining committed to music over the years, his thoughts on the death of Coke Rap and more.

Coming up in Passaic, N.J., which he refers to as “Project City,” Rasheed Chappell was always surrounded by music. Getting his musical crash course from a combination of Ralph McDaniels’ Video Music Box and his parents, a teen Chappell was amazed by the sounds. Surprisingly, he was drawn to hip-hop by a formative R&B group, “New Edition; these were kids that, by the time I saw ‘em, they had to be my age,” Chappell explains. “When they started rapping on ‘Cool It Now’ I was like, ‘Ok, I can't sing, so maybe I could do the rap part.’" From there, hometown heroes like Redman and Naughty By Nature, along with talented rappers across the water like The Lox, Canibus, and Nas, would further spur his interest. Live ciphers also reeled a young Chappell in. “My dad went to New York all the time, so it would be dudes, rapping in ciphers, that we would see, over in New York, that was more attainable than what I saw on TV,” he explains. Rapping in (and winning) a local talent show with his cousin sealed the deal; Rasheed Chappell was an emcee.