The Best TV Shows and Movies of 2024 So Far

Fans have had to say goodbye to a handful of TV favorites so far in 2024; as family prequel sitcom Young Sheldon, medical drama The Good Doctor and HBO perennial Curb Your Enthusiasm have all shuffled off this mortal coil and been laid to rest. Popular dramas Yellowstone and Blue Bloods are also riding off into the sunset before year’s end — but there’s no need to be too bummed about it. There are so many great shows across so many platforms, and here are some of the best that we’ve watched during the first half of the year.

The Best TV Shows of 2024 So Far

'True Detective: Night Country' If True Detective: Night Countryhad only resurrected the idle True Detective franchise from the depths of creative stagnation, that would’ve been enough to call the Alaska-set season a success. The fourth season of the crime drama anthology series stars the always-excellent Jodie Foster and a formidable Kali Reis; and this season shakes things up quite a bit (most notably by not having longtime showrunner Nic Pizzolatto involved). The result is an evocative thriller that gets back to the cerebral and eerie tone of the original series but also expands on the series lore without repeating tired formulas.

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' In terms of sheer entertainment, Mr. & Mrs. Smith was the television event of the early spring, with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine’s chemistry and a whip-smart script that kept things moving. As a pair of spies hired to pose as a married couple and perform hits around the world, Glover’s “John” and Erskine’s “Jane” keep audiences guessing about their true motives, uneasy allegiances and watching the would-be romance struggle under the weight of their circumstances. Despite a bit of drama early on in the production (original co-lead Phoebe Waller-Bridge left the series), the show earned raves. There will be a Season Two, but even if it doesn’t feature, the Smiths were a hit.

'Baby Reindeer' Emotionally fraught and superbly acted, Baby Reindeeris one of the best Netflix originals and a harrowing depiction of trauma. Anchored by riveting performances from Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning, this story of a London-based comedian and the woman who stalks him peels back every emotional layer until the pain sits there exposed and raw. As uncomfortable as it is cathartic, it reveals the lingering effects of abuse while pointing to something deeply human in all of us.

'The Bear' The Bear continues to boast some of the best writing on television. In Season 3, the emotional strains of this Chicago clan may rely less on the histrionics of Season 2, but there’s no less resonance in their all-too-human interactions. In a season that leaned heavily into backstory, the richness of the history between Carmie, Syd, Richie, Marcus and the rest is brought into sharp relief. The show is one of the strongest character studies on TV and this season deepens this motley crew’s perpetually-tense connections. It can make for gut-wrenchingly poignant moments that never feel cloying or contrived.

'Diarra From Detroit' It is the most unexpectedly enjoyable series of the year thus far. Diarra Kilpatrick has emerged as a creative on the rise after the stellar first season of Diarra From Detroit, a multilayered look at how one woman (mis)handles emotional hardships after her divorce – and the outlandish misadventures she finds herself in. Arguably the first big critical hit for BET Plus, the show announces Kilpatrick as a force who could follow in the footsteps of Issa Rae and Quinta Brunson as a supremely talented, forward-pushing voice on television.

'X-Men ‘97' X-Men ‘97would’ve been forgiven if it had been satisfied with being the simple nostalgia romp it was originally marketed as — but thank Marvel it opted to be so much more. Both as continuation of and expansion on the beloved ‘90s animated series, the 10-episode first season plumbed the depths of the comic book lore, while packing a heftier-than-expected emotional wallop. Bringing back the original series voice cast while upgrading the animation and giving the storytelling a much more “adult” flair — virtually everything about this series works. And it arrives at a time when Marvel desperately needed a gold star.

'Queenie' An adaptation of the stellar 2019 novel by Candice Carty-Williams (who is also executive producer of the series, Queenieis one of the bigger revelations on this year’s television slate. In what should be a star-making performance, Dionne Brown stars as the titular twentysomething Brit who is wrestling with the typical hurdles of early adulthood. That her highs and lows are put across with staggering authenticity is a testament to how well-written Carty-Williams’ characters are, but it’s Brown’s performance that transcends. There’s laughter and pain in what Queenie’s made to endure, but the tonal shifts aren’t jarring — they feel honest and true to life because of Brown’s all-too-believable performance.

'The Vince Staples Show' Audiences and critics would be forgiven for comparingThe Vince Staples Show to Donald Glover’s 2010s critical darling Atlanta — but it’s a surface comparison. Staples injects his self-titled Netflix with his own brand of snarky insouciance — the kind of heightened smartassery that could only come from the kid from Long Beach. The series is Cali in all the best ways, and Staples is a comedic savant — poking fun at everything from being stuck in jail with an R. Kelly wannabeto what happens when you realize you grew up with the guys robbing a bank.

THE BEST MOVIES OF 2024 (SO FAR) For the first time in what feels like forever, the box office has not been dominated by Marvel movies or the Star Wars franchise thus far in 2024. And despite some hand wringing over high-profile flops this year, there has actually been a bit of a resurgence at your local cineplex. And it’s not just because of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die. Undoubtedly, that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence vehicle certainly helped put some “pop!” back into popcorn movies this summer, but there has been no shortage of great movies so far to check out. From creepy horror to life-affirming character sketches — here are some of the best movies that you need to dive into from the first half of 2024.

'Monkey Man' There is something almost inherently thrilling about Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man, and it’s not just the bone crushing intensity of this bloody action thriller. No — there’s a sense that Patel put 1000 percent into making this movie and that passion comes through in every frame. The Oscar nominated actor shines as an unnamed and embattled fighter with an agenda; and the violence is relentless but not overly manicured and choreographed. This is visceral action with a lot of setup. There are moments where it threatens to go off the rails, but you can forgive a new director his indulgences. This one hits you like a fist to the face.

'Challengers' Challengerswas one of the most buzzed-about movies of the year before it hit theaters in March and the romantic drama is the sexiest movie of the year. Zendaya is centered alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, who play rising tennis pros who become enamored with Zendaya’s upstart Tashi. The film’s chronology shifts and it only adds to the storytelling and sure-handed direction from Luca Guadagnino. It may bring memories of the Gen X cult classic Threesome, but it’s a much better film that mostly avoids that 90s pic’s tendency towards melodrama. It’s an honest, intriguing and adult look at sex and relationships, carried by the undeniable charisma of the three actors at its center.

'Dune: Part Two' Words like “epic” and “spectacle” get assigned to virtually any major motion picture with an overblown budget and oversized cast. But Dune: Part Two,the ambitious second act from director Denis Villeneuve, is the kind of sprawling “event picture” casual fans claim Marvel sucked the life out of. With a strong cast that features Timothy Chalamet and Zendaya, Part II is more cohesive and emotionally resonant than the first film. It also retains much of the novel’s soul. It’s beautifully rendered, with the deserts of Arrakis realized in brilliant style. It makes up for the emptiness of the first film, and this is the strongest Dune adaptation we’ve ever seen on screen.

'Love Lies Bleeding' A dark thriller with more than meets the eye, Love Lies Bleedingwould have been the kind of indie film that art houses adored in the 1990s. Kristen Stewart gives one of the best performances of her career as gym manager Lou, who meets and falls for Katie O’Brien’s drifter Jackie. It’s an unsettling and pulpy story that contorts it’s way to it’s ending, one part David Lynch, two parts Coen brothers. But Rose Glass is a master at mining the psychological, and she pushes the performers and narrative to unexpected places. A must-see.

'A Quiet Place: Day One' After her performances in Us. and Little Monsters,A Quiet Place: Day Oneshould have everyone confirming that Lupita Nyong’o is this generation's Scream Queen. She’s often better than the material she’s given, so emotive and able to convey so much with so little–and that could’ve been the case here. Day One isn’t perfect, but it’s a sufficiently terrifying horror/sci-fi epic that adds to the franchise. John Krasinski isn’t onboard as star or director for this prequel, as Nyong’o’s terminally ill poet Sam takes center in a New York City that’s suddenly besieged by aliens. While Day One doesn’t really expose much of the overall backstory for this series, it’s carried by her performance and Michael Sarnoski’s chilling direction.