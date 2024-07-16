Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Kendrick Lamar’s dominance continues. On Monday (July 15), the folks at Billboard announced that the Compton rapper’s explosive Drake diss, “Not Like Us,” has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The placement marks the second week the single has held down the spot.

The fourth in a barrage of Drake disses released in early May, “Not Like Us” is a single that sees KDot at his most ferocious and anthemic. Laced with an irresistible beat-hook combo and playful, yet vicious allegations of pedophilia. “Why you trollin' like a bitch? Ain't you tired? / Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor,” Kendrick raps in one of the most memorable moments from the song.

Since its release, “Not Like Us” has been played everywhere from the club to baby showers. It got a new surge of life when Kendrick released its official video on July 4.

Featuring cameos from Top Dawg Entertainment’s original Black Hippy crew, DeMar Derozan, Tommy The Clown and plenty of citizens from Compton, the visual is essentially a Kendrick homecoming. It’s also a victory lap for the biggest song of his career. To date, the track has collected over 500 million streams on Spotify.

