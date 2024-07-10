Robb Banks

For years now, Robb Banks has been one of the most imaginative forces in the Florida rap underground. Sifting through dystopian aesthetics, he’s had to make sense of his feelings, too. One month after dropping his i think i might be happy, pt. 2 project, Bank$ chops it up with Okayplayer to break down how he deals with his mental health.

Robb Banks: When seeing negativity, I talk to family and read books. I’ve always been very brooding and a bit of a pessimist, especially when I was a kid. But as I grew up, I realized real life is already pessimistic enough. So the best thing I can do is be positive and do my best and hope for the best. My mental health is constantly improving. It’s a process. When you’re facing mental health issues, take a long hard look at yourself. Even when you know you’re not gonna like what you see. Friends going through mental health issues can pray or call my phone.