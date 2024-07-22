In one of the more unprecedented moves in recent U.S. political history, President Joe Biden withdrew his presidential candidacy this past Sunday (July 21). Naturally, he endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place, paving the way for the United States to elect a Black woman as president for the first time. Biden released a statement on his withdrawal yesterday afternoon.

"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden wrote. "My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."