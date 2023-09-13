Saweetie Responds to Twitter Jokes After MTV VMAs Teleprompter Mishap

Saweetie immediately clapped back after 2023 MTV Video Music Awards viewers got some laughs in at her expense. On Tuesday night (September 12), the Bay Area rapper co-hosted the award ceremony’s pre-show with TV personality Dometi Pongo, but viewers noticed that Saweetie’s responses were often delayed or went off-script entirely. The 30-year-old was even distracted by New Orleans rap duo Fresh x Reckless, asking “who was that?” at their moves on the red carpet.





















In another viral clip, Saweetie, born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, fumbled her words when saying “coming up next,” but the responses were no match for the rapper being absent-minded when she forgot to read her prompt when Pongo finished speaking. Noticing the mistake, she continued, Oh... I am so excited for tonight, too, and can't wait to see the fashion on some of my friends.”













Ultimately, Harper showed off her Kim Shui outfit change and jokingly corrected her earlier mistakes while introducing K-pop boy band Stray Kids on the VMAs stage. “Hey, what’s up, y’all, it’s me again,” she began. “Y’all better stop making my little stutter video go viral. I see what you’re doing. Anyway, let’s try it again.”



While some social media users came to her defense, the VMAs went on, some of the top performances of the evening including Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Diddy and an all-star Hip-Hop 50 performance with rap veterans and contemporaries.