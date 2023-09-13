Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
Saweetie Responds to Twitter Jokes After MTV VMAs Teleprompter Mishap
During the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night, Saweetie had some snafus with the teleprompter, causing social media to joke at the rapper and influencer’s expense.
Saweetie immediately clapped back after 2023 MTV Video Music Awards viewers got some laughs in at her expense. On Tuesday night (September 12), the Bay Area rapper co-hosted the award ceremony’s pre-show with TV personality Dometi Pongo, but viewers noticed that Saweetie’s responses were often delayed or went off-script entirely. The 30-year-old was even distracted by New Orleans rap duo Fresh x Reckless, asking “who was that?” at their moves on the red carpet.
not saweetie forgetting that she\u2019s there to work \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d #VMAs— \ud835\udcd0. (@\ud835\udcd0.) 1694558209
that teleprompter whooping saweetie's ass \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d #VMAs— \u03c1\ufe0e.\u2606 (fan)\u1d3a\u1d39 (@\u03c1\ufe0e.\u2606 (fan)\u1d3a\u1d39) 1694561939
\u201cStop making my stutter video go viral. I see you.\u201d\n\n\u2014 Saweetie during the #VMAs— Buzzing Pop (@Buzzing Pop) 1694572055
.@Saweetie \ud83e\udd23\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d #VMAs— Mela Yela (@Mela Yela) 1694572191
In another viral clip, Saweetie, born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, fumbled her words when saying “coming up next,” but the responses were no match for the rapper being absent-minded when she forgot to read her prompt when Pongo finished speaking. Noticing the mistake, she continued, Oh... I am so excited for tonight, too, and can't wait to see the fashion on some of my friends.”
you lots are making fun of saweetie making a mistake reading the teleprompter but i just know some of y\u2019all can\u2019t do it either— zendaya bob hater (@zendaya bob hater) 1694610683
Aye man leave Saweetie alone! \ud83d\ude02Reading off a teleprompter is NOT easy!— Tim Chantarangsu (@Tim Chantarangsu) 1694575438
Go enjoy the #VMAs \u2014 the pre-show was amazing ! Congratulations to Saweetie for being this year\u2019s celebrity correspondent.— $AWEETIE\u2019S ARCHIVE (@$AWEETIE\u2019S ARCHIVE) 1694563382
Not Saweetie asking people to stop retweeting her teleprompter mishap \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02 #VMAs— \u2728\ud83e\udd73\u2728 (@\u2728\ud83e\udd73\u2728) 1694572141
Saweetie after seeing y\u2019all make fun of her first teleprompter read— Mitch hole (@Mitch hole) 1694572215
Ultimately, Harper showed off her Kim Shui outfit change and jokingly corrected her earlier mistakes while introducing K-pop boy band Stray Kids on the VMAs stage. “Hey, what’s up, y’all, it’s me again,” she began. “Y’all better stop making my little stutter video go viral. I see what you’re doing. Anyway, let’s try it again.”
While some social media users came to her defense, the VMAs went on, some of the top performances of the evening including Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Diddy and an all-star Hip-Hop 50 performance with rap veterans and contemporaries.
