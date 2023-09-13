Nicki Minaj Debuts Aggressive New Song at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj is officially the host of the 2023 MTV VMAs. But she also hit the stage.



The rapper performed two songs, which will most likely appear on her upcoming Pink Friday 2 album. Nicki performed "Last Time I Saw You," which she released earlier in the month. And then a new song that she just premiered at the VMAs.

“Last Time I Saw You” is a pop ballad. But the second track is more aggressive, with some people on social media speculating that she was taking subs at rivals like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who performed earlier in the evening.





It's been five years since Nicki released her last album, Queen. After releasing "Last Time I Saw You," she wrote an extended note to the Barbz, saying:

“I can’t thank you enough for your love and continued support. I have not been excited about the release of a song to this extent for maybe… I don’t know I can’t even tell you, I don’t even remember when! I hope that it’s therapeutic for you,” she wrote. “I hope that even after, it makes you reflect and that if you are reflecting on a time, or a person that you wish you could go back in time and have a do over etc… I hope that you are still able to smile at the end of the song by realizing that you now have a chance to treat the people that you love, that are still in your life the way that expresses to them what they mean to you.”

Pink Friday 2, which is the sequel to her 2010 breakout LP. is expected to drop on November 11.

Watch the performance below.

Nicki Minaj - "Last Time I Saw You" | 2023 VMAs www.youtube.com



