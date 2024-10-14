ESC TO CLOSE

Revered Underground Rapper, Ka, Dead at 52

Ka in "Borrowed Time" music video

Brownsvilleka via YouTube

The respected NY spitter passed away over the weekend.

Once again, the rap world mourns the loss of one of its most unique creators. On Monday afternoon, Ka’s official Instagram account reported that the rapper and firefighter passed away in New York City this past Saturday. He was 52 years old.

Read the statement for yourself below:

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kaseem Ryan (1972-2024), the rapper and producer known as Ka, who died unexpectedly in New York City on October 12, at the age of 52. Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service—to his city, to his community, and to his music. As a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, he put his life on the line to protect his fellow citizens. Ka rose to the rank of FDNY captain and was a first responder on September 11, 2001 during the attacks on the World Trade Center. He leaves an extraordinary legacy as a recording artist, including eleven remarkable self-released solo albums. Ka is survived by his wife, mother and sister. We kindly ask that the privacy of Ka's family and loved ones be respected as they grieve this incalculable loss."

This news arrives nearly two months following the release of Ka’s latest album, The Thief Next to Jesus, which features all of the deft lyricism that made him an underground legend.

Okayplayer sends condolences to Ka’s family and friends.

