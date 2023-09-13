Diddy Performed all the Bad Boy Classics at the 2023 MTV VMAs

This Friday, Diddy will release his sixth studio album, The Love Album: Off the Grid. The legendary entertainer decided to celebrate early. Diddy came to the 2023 MTV VMAs to accept the Global Icon Award (from Mary J. Blige.)

But before he accepted the award and gave a speech Diddy performed a glorious medley of some of his most iconic hits. During his performance, where he was joined by most of his kids, Diddy performed iconic songs like “I'll Be Missing You,” “It's All About the Benjamins,” “Bad Boy For Life.," and “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems,” with King Combs playing the role of Mase.

The standout moment of the performance came when he performed “Last Night,” with Kesha Cole. After the energetic performance, Diddy accepted the award, talking a bit about his journey, which started at uptown Records with Andre Harrell.

He said:

“I thought I would be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but God made another choice, and thank God for making this choice: for me to be able to touch you with my music, to make you feel good. That's my only intention.”

This isn't the first VMA Diddy has taken home. Over the years he has won Best R&B Video for “I’ll Be Missing You” in 1997, and Viewer’s Choice for “It’s All About the Benjamins” (Rock Remix) in 1998.

The Love Album: Off the Grid will be an epic. The album will feature more than 20 songs and appearances from Busta Rhymes, the Weeknd, Burna Boy, Blige, Ty Dolla Sign, Kehlani, and more.

Over the last week, Diddy made news by returning the publishing rights to former Bad Boy artists and songwriters, including Faith Evans, the Lox, 112, The Notorious B.I.G.’s estate, and Mase,