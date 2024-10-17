Everything You Need to Know About Voting in the 2024 Presidential Election

In less than 3 weeks, it will be Election Day , the day when people across the United States vote for who they believe should be president for the next four years. They will also be voting for those running for Senate, House of Representatives, governor and other races specific to the state they reside in.

Now, whether you’re a seasoned voter or this is your first time, it can be just as exciting as it is nerve-racking to participate in Election Day. Not only are you looking up information on who to vote for, but you’re also checking to see if you’re even able to vote, where to vote, etc.

Well, we’re here to help with that and more. Below, you’ll find links to help you figure out if you’re a registered voter; how, when and where to vote; who to vote for; and, of course, what happens to your vote after you’ve turned it in.

Here’s a primer on voting for the 2024 presidential election.

How And Where To Vote In-Person Voting You can visit this site to find locations near you where you can vote in person. Early Voting You can visit this site to find out if the state you live in offers early voting.

Voting By Mail And Absentee Voting You may live in a state where you can mail in a vote. You can find that information out here . To return a mail ballot you have two options: by mail (some states and territories offer prepaid return envelopes with their ballots, while others require you to add postage to your envelope before putting it in the mail) and by a drop box/in person (you don't need a stamp if you take your ballot to a local election office or an official ballot drop box). Visit this site to find a drop box close to you.

When To Vote You’ll either vote on Election Day — Tuesday, November 5 — or can possibly do early voting if your state allows it. Refer to the links above for both.

Do I Need To Bring Some Form Of Identification To Vote At The Polls Depending on where you live, you may or may not have to bring identification to vote. Visit this site to find out more.

How to Find Out Whether I’m Registered To Vote You can visit this site to find out your voter registration status. If you’re not registered to vote, you can visit this site to see how to register in the state you live in. If you’re curious about whether you need to re-register or change your registration, as well as why you should look up your voter registration information, you can visit this site for more details.

How to Get Nonpartisan Information About the Candidates This is a task you ultimately need to take ownership of yourself. Read information about their policies from the candidates' campaign sites as well as news coverage about them from a variety of sites. Besides that, you can visit this site to find a voter guide based on where you live or visit this site to find an election site near you where you can pick up a sample ballot. The difference between a voter guide and sample ballot is that the former provides both information on candidates and ballot measures, while the latter solely provides the elections, candidates and any ballot measures that will be on your real ballot, according to usa.gov

What Happens After I Vote? After ballots are cast, local and state election officials and canvassing boards count and report votes, as well as certify results (among other things).

What Is The Electoral College and How Does It Come Into Play? The Electoral College decides who will be president and vice president of the United States. It consists of 538 electors who cast their votes. A presidential candidate must receive a majority of the votes (270) to win. You can visit this site to see how many electoral votes each state gets. Each state gets at least three electoral votes, while others (California, Texas, New York, Florida) get much more because of their populations.