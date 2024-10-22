Photo by DJ Carr.
Che Noir and Rapsody Connect for New Single “Black Girl”
The track represents the first drop from her highly anticipated album, Lotus Child.
Over the last few years, Che Noir, representing Buffalo, NY, has been one of the most consistent and lyrical female emcees on the scene. She’s affiliated with 38 Spesh’s TCF Music Group and has been trading head-turning bars with Spesh himself, Ransom, Conway the Machine and even Black Thought. Her rhyming delivery is fierce and confident, while her subject matter is truthful and poignant — often detailing the harsh realities of young Black inner-city females.
Che Noir has been teasing her next project titled Lotus Child since 2021. However, after several delays, it seems that finally, her fans and admirers are going to get it shortly. The first single, “Black Girl” just dropped, and it features an ill Wu-esque sonic backdrop (produced by Che Noir) and a potent guest feature from another vaunted female spitter, Rapsody.
Che Noir opens “Black Girl” with a spirited, poetic verse that includes the lines:
“They say God comes right on time / But the devil making you late / I know there’s a cost for my sins / But can I pay in grace?”
Another notable fact about Che Noir is that she can also hold herself down on the boards too. She produced all the songs on the new LP, except for the closing track, which is handled by Statik Selektah.
Che Noir’s Lotus Child album makes impact on 10.25.24. In the meantime, check out the full tracklisting below:
“Shadow Puppet” feat. Brady Watt & Abiodun Oyewole of The Last Poets (Prod Che Noir)
“Black Girl” feat. Rapsody (Prod Che Noir)
“Sister Act” (Prod Che Noir)
“Guns & Roses” feat. 38 Spesh (Prod Che Noir)
“Jodie Landon” feat. Jack Davey (Prod Che Noir)
“Wis Love” feat. Bairi (Prod Che Noir)
“Choices” (Prod Che Noir)
“Angels” feat. The Souly Ghost (Prod Statik Selektah)
