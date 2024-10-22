Che Noir and Rapsody Connect for New Single “Black Girl”

Over the last few years, Che Noir, representing Buffalo, NY, has been one of the most consistent and lyrical female emcees on the scene. She’s affiliated with 38 Spesh’s TCF Music Group and has been trading head-turning bars with Spesh himself, Ransom, Conway the Machine and even Black Thought . Her rhyming delivery is fierce and confident, while her subject matter is truthful and poignant — often detailing the harsh realities of young Black inner-city females.

Che Noir has been teasing her next project titled Lotus Child since 2021. However, after several delays, it seems that finally, her fans and admirers are going to get it shortly. The first single, “Black Girl” just dropped, and it features an ill Wu-esque sonic backdrop (produced by Che Noir) and a potent guest feature from another vaunted female spitter, Rapsody .

Che Noir opens “Black Girl” with a spirited, poetic verse that includes the lines:

“They say God comes right on time / But the devil making you late / I know there’s a cost for my sins / But can I pay in grace?”