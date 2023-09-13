Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B Brought "Bongos" to the 2023 MTV VMAs

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion brought their latest song, "Bongos," to primetime.



The two performed their unofficial "WAP" sequel at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The performance comes just days after the two premiered the video and song.

The song will most likely be a single from Cardi's long-awaited sophomore album. The release of the track follows a memorable run of remixes that Cardi has done, including songs with GloRilla (“Tomorrow 2”), Latto (“Put It On da Floor Again”), and FendiDa Rappa (“Point Me 2”).

Cardi B has already announced that her new album will be dropping in 2024. She spoke about it on Ebro in the Morning, saying:

"Everything just has to be like perfect from everything because I feel like people are expecting so much. For my first album, I didn’t get to do not even half the things I wanted to do because I was super super duper pregnant. I missed out on a lot of videos I wanted to do, I missed out on touring — I just missed out on a lot of things, so I just gotta make sure that everything is just planned out.”

As for Meg, the performance and song is a comeback for her who has had a turbulent couple of years. Megan has been easing back into the limelight following Tory Lanez’s conviction. The Houston artist will make her theatrical debut in forthcoming A24 musical-comedy Dicks this month.

Check out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performing "Bongos" below.