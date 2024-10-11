Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
Obama Says He Has a “Problem” With Black Men Making “Excuses” Not to Vote for Kamala Harris
“Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president,” he said ahead of his appearance at a rally for Harris in Pittsburgh.
In hopes of making sure Black men vote for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in this year’s election, Barack Obama has directed some stern words their way.During a surprise stop at a Pittsburgh campaign field office on Thursday prior to his appearance at a rally for Harris in the city, Obama addressed reports that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has picked up some support from Black voters, according to The New York Times.
“My understanding, based on reports I'm getting from campaigns and communities, is that we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running," he said, noting that the lack of support “seems to be more pronounced with the brothers.”
“You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses,” Obama said. “I’ve got a problem with that.”
“Part of it makes me think — and I'm speaking to men directly — part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you're coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that,” he continued.
He added that “women in our lives have been getting our backs this entire time” and “when we get in trouble and the system isn’t working for us, they’re the ones out there marching and protesting.”
Although a majority of registered Black voters believe Harris would make a good president, according to a poll recently released by the Associated Press and NORC at the University of Chicago, that same poll also highlights how 20 percent of Black male voters don’t think Harris would make a good president, compared to a slight increase of 21 percent for Black male voters who think Trump would make a good president. However, overall, Black male voters support Harris based on the poll.
During his rally appearance, Obama continued to call on men across the country to vote for Harris.
“And by the way, I’m sorry, gentlemen, I’ve noticed this, especially with some men who seem to think Trump’s behavior of bullying and putting people down is a sign of strength,” he said. “And I am here to tell you that is not what real strength is. It never has been.”
“Real strength is about working hard and carrying a heavy load without complaining,” he continued. “Real strength is about taking responsibility for your actions and telling the truth even when it’s inconvenient. Real strength is about helping people who need it and standing up for those who can’t always stand up for themselves. That is what we should want for our daughters and for our sons, and that is what I want to see in a president of the United States of America.”
