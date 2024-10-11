Obama Says He Has a “Problem” With Black Men Making “Excuses” Not to Vote for Kamala Harris

In hopes of making sure Black men vote for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in this year’s election, Barack Obama has directed some stern words their way.

“My understanding, based on reports I'm getting from campaigns and communities, is that we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running," he said, noting that the lack of support “seems to be more pronounced with the brothers.”

“You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses,” Obama said. “I’ve got a problem with that.”

“Part of it makes me think — and I'm speaking to men directly — part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you're coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that,” he continued.

He added that “women in our lives have been getting our backs this entire time” and “when we get in trouble and the system isn’t working for us, they’re the ones out there marching and protesting.”

Although a majority of registered Black voters believe Harris would make a good president, according to a poll recently released by the Associated Press and NORC at the University of Chicago, that same poll also highlights how 20 percent of Black male voters don’t think Harris would make a good president, compared to a slight increase of 21 percent for Black male voters who think Trump would make a good president. However, overall, Black male voters support Harris based on the poll.

During his rally appearance, Obama continued to call on men across the country to vote for Harris.