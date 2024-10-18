First Look Friday: Girlfriend’s Quest for Creative Greatness

By her own admission, Girlfriend wasn’t a big fan of her first recordings. Although her family would praise her voice when she sang at family functions, she wasn’t all that impressed by what she heard when she’d actually try to put those vocals on wax.

“I sounded crappy, “ shares the Mississippi native. “But they said I could sing, so I just kept practicing.” Years later, her gentle tone has her in the middle of a serious level-up. Inspired by the likes of Kehlani, Alicia Keys, SZA and Bob Marley, Girlfriend has used supple vocals, intimate songwriting and aesthetics that pull from R&B’s past and present to become an artist to watch. Her breakout moment began with her eponymous 2022 EP, but she’s set to take another step with It’s Complicated, a forthcoming EP that crystallizes all of the skills she’s developed to this point.

Titled “Tell Me Again,” her Bay Swag-assisted single channels Lil Jon, Usher and Ludacris anthem, “Lovers and Friends” for a track that’s as stylish as it is bluntly honest, it’s a compelling sampler of what’s to come — which is a lot. Chopping it up with Okayplayer, Girlfriend discusses her forthcoming It’s Complicated EP, dream collaborations, alternative careers and more. Okayplayer: When did you first actually start recording songs? Girlfriend: I started recording songs in middle school, and I only did it because of a school project. So you could do pretty much anything. It was an English project and you had to either pick a song or poem or explain a figure of speech, and I chose a song. So that was kind of when everybody was like, ‘Oh, you should actually keep doing music.’ That’s how I first started recording. Outside of music, what kinds of things did you like doing when you were growing up? I think I really liked drawing when I was a kid. I grew up with an older brother who was an avid video gamer. So naturally I started playing games too. And honestly just, I mean, growing up with cousins, just playing outside, but I was just super artsy, always, always drawing. I used to actually write little books and stuff for poetry. So yeah, just stuff like that outside of music. And I also love basketball as well, so I played sports up until college too. Don Trip was on your last project. How did you connect with him? There’s a producer named Jeffrey Kitchen. I think he is one of Don Trip's longtime producers. So we were already working and we used to link up in South Haven, Mississippi, which is I think 20 minutes from Memphis. Trip records in that studio quite a bit. So one day I went up there and he was there and we just ended up chopping it up. He was super, super cool.