MF Doom is One of the Greatest Rapper-Producers Ever, and Operation Doomsday is Proof

Before you even hear MF DOOM offer one rap on Operation: Doomsday, his 1999 debut album, you actually hear something else — his production.

“The Time We Faced Doom” kicks off Doomsday, the two-minute skit beginning with a sample of the 1983 film Wild Style before abruptly shifting into a sparse beat filled by a sample of the 1967 Fantastic Four TV series.

But it's the interplay between the beat and sample that’s captivating, the subtle chops of bass, keys, and vibraphone from Roy Ayers’ “No Stranger to Love / Want You” soundtracking dialogue from Marvel’s First Family.

Naturally, when fans think of the late DOOM, they think of his talent as a rapper. But it’s also important to remember that he was a skilled producer, too. That’s actually an understatement. Released 25 years ago, Operation: Doomsday is a self-contained argument for why DOOM should be seen as one of the greatest rapper-producers of all time. When Daniel Dumile reemerged in hip-hop as DOOM, it was the reinvention of his musical narrative. Originally known as Zev Love X, Dumile abandoned the moniker after the group he was a part of, KMD, disbanded following the death of his brother, Dingilizwe Dumile, who was also a part of the group as DJ Subroc. In reinventing himself, Dumile took on the role of not just rapper but producer for his debut as DOOM, cultivating a soundscape that contributed to his artistic worldbuilding while sounding so damn good. This is the case right from the jump, when the album’s second song, “Doomsday,” begins with a smoothly made beat carved out of Sade’s “Kiss of Life.” It shows how Dumile has an ear for beat-making. He takes such a small section of the end of “Kiss of Life” — Andrew Hale’s keys riding the groove of Martin Ditcham’s drums, with Sade’s angelic croon of “Ooh” ascending to the quiet storm heavens — and transforms it into a hypnotic loop.

The same can be said of several other tracks on the album: "Rhymes Like Dimes" with that synthesizer bounce from Quincy Jones' "One Hundred Ways"; "Go With the Flow" with its descending soulful melody from The Spinners' "Ain't No Price on Happiness"; "Red and Gold" with those hard-hitting electronic drums and striking synths from The Deele's "Shoot 'Em Up Movies"; and "?" with those plinking keys from The Isaac Hayes Movement's "Vykkii." And then there's "Gas Drawls," a brilliant display of beat crafting surgery that takes a part of Victor Feldman's Fender Rhodes piano solo on Steely Dan's classic "Black Cow," and builds a boom-bap beat around it. However, one of the more fascinating instrumentals on Doomsday has to be the one for "Tick, Tick…," a track that doubles down on the psychedelic strangeness of its sample, The Beatles' "Glass Onion," by slowing down and speeding up, making for a disorienting but compelling beat.