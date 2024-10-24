Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage.
Fat Joe Recalls Scott Storch’s Insane Spending Habits
The “Lean Back” rapper spoke on the legendary producer’s exorbitant taste in a recent interview.
Scott Storch’s spending habits at his peak were quite shocking, according to Fat Joe.During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’sClub Shay Shay podcast last week, the “Lean Back” rapper discussed how the legendary producer and former Roots member went through so much money.
“You see guys like Scott Storch have all this money … how [do] you go through the bag like that?” Sharpe asked.
“You use a lot of drugs,” Joe replied. “And he admits it. This ain’t me talking behind his back. Drugs f**ked him up.”
“He f**ked up $90 million. And he also was very generous with women,” Joe added.
He recalled a time when he was in a Houston strip club, and a woman came up to him flashing a large ring on her hand that she said Storch gave to her.
Then, he brought up a moment when he witnessed Storch buy a $2 million car — all while he was working on a beat.
“He used to have this briefcase … and he would have money in there, jewelry, weed, and one day somebody came and he was making a beat … man comes, [Storch] signs a check for $2 million,” Joe said.
“He gives it to him and he didn’t even look at him … and then the dude told us, ‘Like, yo, I never seen a guy write a $2 million check and didn’t even look at you.’”
Joe then went on to note that the car was either a Bugatti or a Ferrari.
Back in 2020, Storch opened up a drug rehab center to help patients recover from addiction. At the time, Storch said that the center, named The Heavenly Center, was inspired by his desire to help people after getting sober.
