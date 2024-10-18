The Listening: New Music From Ab-Soul, Kurious, Coco Jones and More

Another week, another batch of new music.

Not only has Ab-Soul laced us with a new track off his upcoming album, Soul Burger, but we’ve got a deluxe version of Danny Brown’s brilliant Quaranta from last year, as well as a certain new album executive-produced by the late MF DOOM .

Each week, Okayplayer will deliver a roundup of all the latest new heat from some of our favorite artists. Check out the latest offerings below.

NEW SONGS

AB-SOUL FEATURING JASON MARTIN AND THIRSTY P, “ALL THAT”

Ab-Soul borrows a classic A Tribe Called Quest bar and effortlessly floats on this Rascal and TaeBeast-produced track from his upcoming new album, Soul Burger.





ARI LENNOX, “SMOKE”

Ari wants all the smoke on her new single, which not only has a great hook but some memorable lines (“Talk s**t now / I might just slap a b**ch in the face”) too.





MARY J. BLIGE, “YOU AIN’T THE ONLY ONE”

Ahead of her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, Blige drops the motivational (and funky) “You Ain’t the Only One,” which comes from her new album, Gratitude, dropping next month.





T-PAIN, “DOES SHE KNOW?”

The hit-making crooner offers up a moody and slightly sinister track fitting for spooky season.







COCO JONES FEATURING FUTURE AND LONDON ON DA TRACK, “MOST BEAUTIFUL DESIGN”

Coco Jones continues to show promise as one of contemporary R&B’s rising stars with her latest release.







GUNNA, “HIM ALL ALONG”

Gunna goes introspective on “Him All Along,” a Turbo-produced track that finds the rapper reflecting on how far he’s come.





NEW ALBUMS

DANNY BROWN, ‘Quaranta (Deluxe)’

Danny has released the deluxe version to last year’s Quaranta album, which includes new tracks “Cheaters” and “Keep it to Me,” as well as several instrumentals.





KURIOUS, ‘Majician’

The NYC hip-hop legend who made his debut on the late MF DOOM song “?” releases his new album, Magician, which also happens to be executive-produced by DOOM.





YEAT, ‘LYFESTYLE’

Yeat pays homage to the sound of his early career while continuing to experiment on LYFESTYLE. Also, shouts to the production on here, especially “THEY TELL ME.”





J.P., ‘School Dance’

The feel-good rapper and singer continues to show off his knack for creating infectious hooks and melodies with School Dance, a nine-track release that also features Babyfxce E and Baby Osama.