The Top Five Moments From The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Tuesday night was the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, a rather tame award ceremony when compared to the network’s BET Awards (yes, they’re two separate award shows). Still, the night had some great moments — from Kendrick Lamar receiving multiple wins to a great performance from a Bay Area rap legend.

If you didn’t happen to watch the ceremony because you weren’t able to (or were like some people who didn’t know the show was even airing — more on that later), rest assured — we’ve got you covered.

Here are the top five moments from this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards.

Kendrick Lamar gets eight wins Nominated for 11 awards, Kendrick ended the night receiving eight of those, including song of the year for “Not Like Us,” hip hop artist of the year and lyricist of the year.

Kamala Harris calls out Trump during Fat Joe and Too Short interview During a pre-recorded chat with Fat Joe and Too Short that aired during the award ceremony, Harris spoke about this year’s presidential election — including her rival, Republican nominee Donald Trump. “They came up with a plan for Donald Trump if he wins again,” she said. “I encourage everybody to Google it. It’s an 800, 900-page document. They published it [and] gave it out. It would do things like eliminate overtime pay. It would get rid of the Department of Education, including Head Start. It would do the work of trying to destroy our democracy and really work against middle-class folks. So this is a man who’ll posture like, ‘Hey, support me because I’m tough and strong,’ but he’s weak.”





Travis Scott earns the “I Am Hip Hop Award” Travis was the honoree for this year’s I Am Hip Hop Award. Ahead of his speech, a video was played of notable hip-hop figures praising the Texas artist, including DJ Khaled and Bun B, who said, “In so short of a time, Travis has been able to not only be a part of hip-hop, but to actually help revolutionize hip-hop.”





E-40 brings the hyphy The BET Hip Hop Awards had a handful of enjoyable performances, but E-40 was arguably the best. The Bay Area rapper brought his distinct raps to the stage, performing his guest verses on songs like Lil’ Jon's “Snap Yo Fingers” and Big Sean’s “I Don’t F**k With You,” before ending with the beloved hyphy anthem “Tell Me When To Go.”

The memes from people not aware that last night was the BET Hip Hop Awards Yup, apparently some people didn’t get the memo that the award show was happening.