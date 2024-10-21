Diddy Accused of Drugging and Raping 13-Year-old With Unnamed Celebrity in New Lawsuit: Report

Weeks after his arrest, Diddy faces more new lawsuits.

According to a Monday report from Variety , an unnamed woman filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy and another male celebrity, accusing them of raping her when she was 13 years old. In the docs, she claims that, after failing to get into the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards 24 years ago, she asked limousine drivers if she could get a ride to any of the afterparties. After securing a ride to a party, she says she signed an NDA and that, after taking a drink, she felt “woozy and lightheaded.”

Afterward, she says that Diddy and two other celebrities — one male and one female — entered the room she was in. She says the male celebrity then proceeded to rape her as the female celebrity watched. Afterward, she says, Diddy raped her while both of the unnamed celebrities watched. In the suit, the woman says the event led her to experience depression she suffers from to this day.

The suit is one of the 120 lawsuits the Buzbee Law Firm said they would be filing against Diddy, who has been imprisoned in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since September 16. For his part, Diddy’s attorneys deny the latest allegations, as they have with all the others. He has been denied bail due to prosecutors believing him to be a flight risk. He was indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering after prosecutors accused him of using his parties to lure his romantic interests before coercing them into sex acts with male prostitutes.

For her part, Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, has spoken out about the charges, which she believes are unjust.