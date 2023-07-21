Jay Rock Tags Anderson .Paak & Latto for Summertime Festivities On “Too Fast (Pull Over)”

Jay Rock is kicking off his Eastside Johnny era with some ratchet fun. On Friday (July 21), the Watts native released new single “Too Fast (Pull Over)” featuring Anderson .Paak and Latto. Produced by Mustard, the song interpolates Trick Daddy and Trina’s 2000 single “Pull Over.”

In time for the new Barbie film, Latto references the iconic Mattel doll in her verse (“I look like a Barbie, act just like a Brat”). In the “Too Fast” music video, the trio take on a pool party, in which Rock, born Johnny Reed McKinzie Jr., arrives in a luxurious red Mercedes SUV.

“Too Fast (Pull Over)” marks Rock’s latest single since “Eastside” in June. In 2018, the 38-year-old dropped his third album, Redemption, which featured J. Cole (“OSOM”), Kendrick Lamar (“Wow Freestyle”), SZA (“Redemption”), and more. Also featured on the album was “King’s Dead” featuring Future from the Kendrick Lamar-curated Black Panther: The Album. The following year, the song won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance.

Rock attended the 2023 BET Awards in June, where he teased Eastside Johnny in an interview with podcaster Bootleg Kev.

“The new album is great, man,” the rapper shared. “Everybody’s like, ‘Man what’s taking so long? It’s been five years!’ All the fans been beating me up and stuff on Instagram but it’s just about trying to make good quality music. Like I said, I’m tryna do an album like my last one where you ain’t gotta skip shit. No skips.”

He continued, “I’m just tryna do an album like that and, you know. People know who I am, man. It’s Jay Rock. I could rap circles around a lot of people but, you know.”