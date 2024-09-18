Photo illustation by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer.
Respiration Vol. 3: Okayplayer’s Monthly Wellness Wednesday Playlist
For Respiration Vol. 3, the Okayplayer staff includes selections from Laila!, LL Cool J and Toro Y Moi.
Due to global warming, potential allergies and, hey, the world basically being on fire, breathing easy isn’t exactly easy. You could argue that it’s rarely been harder. There are people to love and bad memories to forget — bills to pay and dreams to keep alive. It’s a lot, but we’re here to help. One way to do so is with “Respiration,” Okayplayer’s new staff playlist designed to help you sit down, unwind and simply kick it. Each month, our staff will update the playlist with the tracks we’ve been listening to to cool out lately. For this month’s edition, we’ve got selections from Laila!, LL Cool J, Toro Y Moi and more.
So here it is. Take those shoes off and, while you’re at it, put those worries down, too. Deactivate, and just as the generic self-help advice has always told you to do, decompress. Get lost in the music and find yourself.
“Respiration Vol. 3”: An Okayplayer Playlist for Breathing Easy
1. Miguel featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi - “Come Through and Chill”
2. Toro Y Moi - “Madonna”
3. The Marias - “Ay No Puedo”
4. Sade - “Stronger than Pride”
5. Michael Jackson - “Baby Be Mine”
6. Childish Gambino - “III. Urn”
7. Cleo Sol - “Go Baby”
8. Demae - “Speechless”
9. Bungalove - “Maracanã”
10. Miguel Migs - “Tonight”
11. Willow - “Down”
12. 2Pac - "Do for Love"
13. Erykah Badu - “Window Seat”
14. Vanessa de Mata and Ben Harper - “Boa Sorte”
15. Laila! - “Sink 2 Rise”
16. LL Cool J featuring Saweetie - "Proclivities"
17. Fousheé - "Feel Like Home"
18. Fousheé - "Birds Bees"
