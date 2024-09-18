Respiration Vol. 3: Okayplayer’s Monthly Wellness Wednesday Playlist

Due to global warming, potential allergies and, hey, the world basically being on fire, breathing easy isn’t exactly easy. You could argue that it’s rarely been harder. There are people to love and bad memories to forget — bills to pay and dreams to keep alive. It’s a lot, but we’re here to help. One way to do so is with “Respiration,” Okayplayer’s new staff playlist designed to help you sit down, unwind and simply kick it. Each month, our staff will update the playlist with the tracks we’ve been listening to to cool out lately. For this month’s edition, we’ve got selections from Laila!, LL Cool J, Toro Y Moi and more.

So here it is. Take those shoes off and, while you’re at it, put those worries down, too. Deactivate, and just as the generic self-help advice has always told you to do, decompress. Get lost in the music and find yourself.