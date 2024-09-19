Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs.
New Diddy Docuseries Announced Amid His Arrest
The docuseries is being helmed by the same network behind Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, the docuseries that unraveled the abuse some child actors endured while working with Nickelodeon during the ‘90s and ‘00s.
A docuseries about Diddy’s rise as a hip-hop mogul and fall amid a number of concerning allegations is in the works.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, true-crime network Investigation Discovery is producing a multi-part documentary that will explore “the rise and influence of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and the allegations of violent behavior and illegal activity that have trailed the music mogul.”
“As accounts of sexual assault, abusive behaviors, and other disturbing claims surface, the doc traces the story of this self-proclaimed Bad Boy, unraveling allegations of a pattern of depravity,” the outlet added.
The report also noted that the docuseries is being produced for Investigation Discovery by Maxine Productions and IPC in association with Rolling Stone Films. Rolling Stonepublished an extensive investigative report on Diddy back in May, where he was accused of being an “abusive, menacing figure” by former Bad Boy artists and employees.
The report came out shortly after a surveillance video surfaced of Diddy assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel in 2016.
Investigation Discovery also helmed Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, the docuseries centered around the abuse some child actors endured while working with Nickelodeon during the ‘90s and ‘00s.
The Diddy docuseries is set to be released in 2025 on ID and Max.
On Monday, the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested by federal agents and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been denied bail twice.
As Reuters reported, Diddy faces a sentence of up to life in prison, and a minimum of 15 years, if convicted of the three charges.
