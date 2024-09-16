R&B is a lover's genre. The happy, sad, good, bad, ugly, beautiful — if you’ve ever loved, chances are there’s an R&B song or album out there that perfectly captures how you’ve felt throughout all stages of love — specifically R&B music from the ‘90s .

‘90s R&B is one of the most beloved eras of the genre, and for good reason. The decade gave us a handful of R&B artists who are now considered legends , redefining what R&B could look and sound like, while still exploring love in its many forms.

However, there were some albums in particular that leaned in more on the joys of love: the indescribable feelings of a great kiss or the sheer gratitude of a deserving partner, for example.

In honor of those albums, we’re highlighting some albums that champion love. From D’Angelo’s Brown Sugar to Zhané’s Pronounced Jah-Nay, these are 10 ’90s R&B albums to make you fall in love again.

D’Angelo — 'Brown Sugar' Okay, sure, the album’s title track may actually be an ode to the enjoyable literal highs of smoking marijuana. But if you didn’t know that, you’d think this was a regular love song (and still should be interpreted as such). Jokes aside, in totality, Brown Sugar is an album immersed in love: its joys, pains and everything else, with D ultimately finding a profound happiness in love, at least according to the album’s final tracks, “Lady” and “Higher.”

Maxwell — 'Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite' The love expressed through Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite is so palpable. From the praise given to a romantic interest on “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)” to the match-my-freak carnal energy of “...Til the Cops Come Knockin’” and the unabashed yearning of “Whenever Wherever Whatever,” Maxwell is enraptured in love throughout this album.

Sade — 'Love Deluxe' If there’s any group that happens to capture the jubilant highs and devastating lows of love, it’s Sade. And even though Love Deluxe begins on something of a downer with “No Ordinary Love,” the back-to-back Cupid’s arrow shots that are “Kiss of Life” and “Cherish the Day” are a testament to how great love can be.

Janet Jackson — 'Janet.' As her first album without her surname, Janet Jackson’s Janet. was an ambitious attempt to reclaim and redefine her artistry on her own terms. And it did exactly that, with the artist’s exploration of love and intimacy in a more mature way contributing to that. “Throb,” “Where Are You Now,” “Any Time, Any Place” — songs like these not only articulate Janet owning her sensuality and sexuality, but her desire, too, articulating a type of love that was just as safe as it was satisfying.

Jon B — 'Cool Relax' “You should know baby, you're my angel / Nothing's gonna make you fall from heaven.” It’s this declaration from Cool Relax’s standout hit, “They Don’t Know,” that’s the core of Jon B’s yearning throughout this entire album, with the slightly boastful but still undeniably romantic and sultry “I Do (Whatcha Say Boo)” coming in as a strong runner-up.

SWV — 'It’s About Time' There’s something so fun and pure about the hook to “Weak,” one of many greats from SWV’s debut album, It’s About Time. It conveys the rush that comes with love; when you’re flustered and trying to play it cool but you’re probably not. So many songs on this album are so great about capturing what love is about — the safety and vulnerability that comes with being in a relationship (“Right Here”) or the much-needed affection after a long week of not seeing each other (“It’s About Time”). But “Weak” really is that one, and will always be that one.

Babyface — 'The Day' Not only are there beautiful declarations of love shared on this album (as is the case with opener “Every Time I Close My Eyes”), but also really touching moments that speak to one of the most subtle and underappreciated aspects of love: patience. On “I Said I Love You,” Babyface sings: "Open up your heart

Don't be afraid to love again

We can take it slow (Take it slow)

You should know I understand

Baby, take your time (Take your time)

And I don't care how long it takes

'Cause I promise you, I'm here for you.”

It’s such a tender message, one of many offered on The Day.

Zhané — 'Pronounced Jah-Nay' First, let’s state the obvious: “Sending My Love” is one of the greatest love songs of all time, and no matter how modes of communication evolve as technology advances, the song’s sentiment is absolutely timeless. But Pronounced Jah-Nay has other odes to love, too, including “Sweet Taste of Love,” with the duo declaring they don’t need material items or anything superficial for the love they desire. Just good old intentional affection and attention will do.

Total — 'Total' Has a group ever expressed the hypnotizing joys of a good makeout session quite as great as Total’s “Kissin’ You”? It’s debatable. But there’s no denying that this song, along with several others on the group’s self-titled debut album, really highlight how enjoyable love can be.