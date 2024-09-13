ESC TO CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar
And while nothing's confirmed until there's an official announcement, it certainly seems Kendrick Lamar's final TDE album will be arriving imminently. Photo Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The Listening: New Music From Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, and More

For The Listening, OKP takes a look at new albums and songs dropping this week. Tap in for new releases from Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti and more.

Music don’t stop, it keeps going. You can be too busy, but it keeps going, going, going. But if you were too busy, no worries, ’cause we got you with the latest edition of our weekly round up, The Listening

This week was an eventful one. For his part, Kendrick Lamar chose violence with an Instagram-only untitled song that takes jabs at all the morally shallow lames in the industry. A day and change later, the mysterious Playboi Carti unloaded “All Red,” a new track that sees him get flexes off with a flow and vocal tone reminiscent of … Future? Kinda weird, but it goes. Then there’s The Weeknd, who returned with his stylish new single, “Dancing in the Flames.” Eminem's new deluxe album is here, too.

That’s a lot of new heat, and there’s more where that came from, too, as Babyface Ray, Juice Wrld, and more. Check out the new music for yourself below.

NEW SONGS:

KENDRICK LAMAR, UNTITLED

THE WEEKND, “DANCING IN THE FLAMES”

PLAYBOI CARTI, “ALL RED”

N3WYRKLA FEATURING SKILLA BABY, “MIND NOW”

1UP TEE, “BROKEN”

IDK, “KiCKIN (ONE TAKE)”

JOEY BADA$$ & CHLOE, “TELL ME”

NLE CHOPPA & WHETHAN FEATURING CAREY WASHINGTON “SLUT ME OUT 3”

FAT JOE, ANITTA AND DJ KHALED, “PARADISE”

ALCHEMIST FEATURING SCHOOLBOY Q, “FERRARIS IN THE RAIN”

NEW PROJECTS:

EMINEM, The Death of Slim Shady: Expanded Mourner’s Edition


IDK, 2:22

JAY WORTHY & MADEINTYO, TIME AFTER TIME


BABYFACE RAY, THE KID THAT DID

JUICE WRLD, THE PRE-PARTY


IAN KELLY, A SUMMER PACK WITH LOVE

