And while nothing's confirmed until there's an official announcement, it certainly seems Kendrick Lamar's final TDE album will be arriving imminently. Photo Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The Listening: New Music From Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, and More
For The Listening, OKP takes a look at new albums and songs dropping this week. Tap in for new releases from Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti and more.
Music don’t stop, it keeps going. You can be too busy, but it keeps going, going, going. But if you were too busy, no worries, ’cause we got you with the latest edition of our weekly round up, The Listening
This week was an eventful one. For his part, Kendrick Lamar chose violence with an Instagram-only untitled song that takes jabs at all the morally shallow lames in the industry. A day and change later, the mysterious Playboi Carti unloaded “All Red,” a new track that sees him get flexes off with a flow and vocal tone reminiscent of … Future? Kinda weird, but it goes. Then there’s The Weeknd, who returned with his stylish new single, “Dancing in the Flames.” Eminem's new deluxe album is here, too.
That’s a lot of new heat, and there’s more where that came from, too, as Babyface Ray, Juice Wrld, and more. Check out the new music for yourself below.
NEW SONGS:
KENDRICK LAMAR, UNTITLED
THE WEEKND, “DANCING IN THE FLAMES”
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
PLAYBOI CARTI, “ALL RED”
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
N3WYRKLA FEATURING SKILLA BABY, “MIND NOW”
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
1UP TEE, “BROKEN”
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
IDK, “KiCKIN (ONE TAKE)”
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
JOEY BADA$$ & CHLOE, “TELL ME”
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
NLE CHOPPA & WHETHAN FEATURING CAREY WASHINGTON “SLUT ME OUT 3”
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
FAT JOE, ANITTA AND DJ KHALED, “PARADISE”
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
ALCHEMIST FEATURING SCHOOLBOY Q, “FERRARIS IN THE RAIN”
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
NEW PROJECTS:
EMINEM, The Death of Slim Shady: Expanded Mourner’s Edition
IDK, 2:22
JAY WORTHY & MADEINTYO, TIME AFTER TIME
BABYFACE RAY, THE KID THAT DID
JUICE WRLD, THE PRE-PARTY
IAN KELLY, A SUMMER PACK WITH LOVE
From Your Site Articles
- Kendrick Lamar Continues His Album Rollout, Teases “The Heart Part 5” ›
- Kendrick Lamar Was Reportedly Seen Shooting a Music Video in Los Angeles ›
- Best Songs of The Week: ft. Silk Sonic, Kendrick Lamar, and More ›
- Fans Suspect a New Kendrick Lamar Album is Imminent After Six Songs Leak ›
- Here is Another Hint That Kendrick Lamar is Dropping New Music Soon ›