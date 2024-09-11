Kamala Harris Wanted to Throw Donald Trump Off His Game. It Worked.

During her first presidential debate with Republican rival Donald Trump on ABC News, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris hit him on something that he cherishes: his rallies.

“I’m gonna invite you to attend one of Donald Trump’s rallies because it’s a really interesting thing to watch,” she said. “He talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter. He will talk about windmills [causing] cancer.”

Then, she delivered the final blow: “And what you will also notice is people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom. And I will tell you the one thing you will not hear him talk about, is you.”

It was that last part — about people leaving Trump’s rallies — that set him off, leading him to not even address what the topic was at that point: immigration.

This wasn’t the only time Harris did that. Throughout the night, she goaded Trump on multiple occasions, throwing him off his game as the two discussed abortion, Israel and Gaza, the economy and more.