NYPD Officers Shoot Four People Following Fare Evasion
Two remain in critical condition, a man suspected of fare evasion and a bystander, after four are shot by NYPD officers on Monday.
The NYPD is once again facing intense criticism.
As reported by The New York Times, NYPD officers shot four people while pursuing a man they believe to have evaded his $2.90 subway fare at Brooklyn’s Sutter Avenue station yesterday. The man suspected of fair evasion remains in critical condition. Two of the victims were bystanders, one who was grazed by a bullet and one who remains in critical condition after being shot in the head during the incident. Another was a member of the NYPD.
In the wake of the incident, people from across X (formerly known as Twitter) have called out the NYPD for excessive force.
“NYPD shot 4 people, including one of their own officers, over a $2.90 fare evasion. They shot at someone over $2.90. This is what we mean when we say police protect property (wealth), not people,” wrote one X user. In another post, a user expressed skepticism about the NYPD’s claim that a man wielded a knife during the encounter.
“Let's pretend the NYPD aren't just lying to cover up their fake ass knife lunge story. Let's take them at their word. The best case scenario for them is they're fucking incompetent idiots. And these incompetent idiots have license to kill and $11 billion,” wrote the X user. “All cops must go.”
These posts reflect a continued distrust between sections of the community and the NYPD. Following a series of violent subway crimes, the NYPD have had an increased presence in and around train stations. While NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper seemed to credit the move for a drop in crime, this latest incident hasn’t helped them buy outspoken supporters.
See more reactions for yourself below:
