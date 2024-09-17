A year of controversy for Diddy continues .

On Monday, the rap mogul was arrested in New York City on the unspecified charges. On Tuesday, TMZ reported on an unsealed federal indictment that charged him on counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The docs allege that Diddy’s elaborate sex parties served as a conduit for the sex trafficking, with the Bad Boy Records founder luring romantic interests into situations where he would “coerce” them into sex acts with male prostitutes. They also allege that Diddy recorded these instances.

Additionally, FEDs discovered 1,000 bottles of baby oil, drugs like cocaine and GHB, as well as three AR-15s with the serial numbers “defaced.”

The news arrives months after March 2016 footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura hit the internet. While Diddy had previously denied striking Cassie, that didn’t stop him from settling her multi-million-dollar civil suit against him within a day. When the video of one of his alleged assaults was released, he issued an apology through Instagram.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” he said in the apology. “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he added. “I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Diddy is set to appear before a federal judge in Manhattan today. His lawyer will try to get him bond.