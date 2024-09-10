James Earl Jones, Actor and Voice of Darth Vader, Dies at 93

James Earl Jones, the actor and voice behind Star Wars’ Darth Vader, has died. He was 93.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Jones passed away on Monday at his home in Dutchess County, New York. His cause of death is unknown.

Born on Jan. 17, 1931, Jones would become an acclaimed actor, making his big-screen debut in the 1964 Stanley Kubrick film, Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.