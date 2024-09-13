If you recently shook your magic 8 ball and asked, “What does the future hold for Xbox?” you’d probably get hit with “Reply hazy, try again” or “Cannot predict now.” All year, Xbox has seemingly been stuck in a very tumultuous cycle , quickly bouncing between good and bad news. In part, this is a result of the pointless, but never-ending, “console wars,” with their every move being compared to PlayStation. However, this year in particular we’ve seen them miss the mark several times on messaging when it seemed like an easy PR move. And on top of that, Xbox has gotten stuck in several conversations about exclusivity this year, whether it’s in regards to their own games or games developed by third parties.

Now that we’re solidly in the middle of this console generation, fans, media and studios are all trying to understand what the future looks like for Xbox, what Microsoft’s priorities are with their gaming initiatives, and what the future of the gaming industry will look like as a whole. Let’s rewind the year so far and take a look at some of the turning points, how Xbox’s messaging has been changing, and what it could tell us for the future.

Entering 2024 The reality Xbox faced when the year started was that they were behind. When looking at the console market, and player populations, Sony and the PS5 were on top. This was nothing new, and hasn’t been for a very long time. However, from a business standpoint, Xbox had to address this, now entering year four of the Xbox Series X. They had just closed the historic $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard in 2023, and were trying to put the pandemic years behind them, with several notable games getting delayed and releasing in unfinished states (Halo Infinite, Starfield, etc). 2024 was the year that promised lots of first-party games , which fans had been clamoring for and Xbox had been promising. Hopes were high, and Xbox seemed poised to capitalize on this moment coming into 2024 with a slate of original games announced.

Exclusive or nah? Microsoft first stumbled in February when they announced that four Xbox-exclusive games are coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Now, from a business standpoint, Xbox was clearly needing to make some changes moving forward, with the majority of gamers simply existing outside their ecosystem. And that’s understandable given the economic reality they were facing after just spending $69 billion. But this didn’t make it any easier for Xbox loyalists to hear, and caused genuine concern from that community because Xbox ultimately messed up in their messaging. Phil Spencer, Microsoft Gaming CEO and de facto face of Xbox, said at the time , “we’re going to take four games to the other consoles, just four games. Not a change to our fundamental exclusive strategy.” He followed that by stating, “I do have a fundamental belief that over the next five or ten years exclusive games, games that are exclusive to one piece of hardware, are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the game industry.” Starfield and Indiana Jones were confirmed to be not part of the first four games at the time, but he went on to say, “I don’t think we should as an industry ever rule out a game going to any other platform.” You could call these statements vague, non-committal or just typical PR talk, but now having our hindsight 20/20 glasses on, it seems clear that Microsoft and Xbox knew more than they were letting on. They just didn’t think these comments would come back to haunt them.

Project Latitude In June, a report from Tom Warren at The Verge came out describing Microsoft’s secret internal plan to broaden the number of games Xbox would release on other platforms. Operating under the code name Project Latitude, the initiative seemingly expanded on the “just four games” that were announced earlier this year. The rumor mill went crazy with legacy franchises like Gears and Halo being thrown in the mix. Naturally, Xbox fans all but declared that the sky was falling. After previously suggesting that non-exclusive games would be a rarity, Spencer had apparently changed his tune .You are going to see more of our games on more platforms, and we just see that as a benefit to the franchises that we’re building, and we see that from players, and the players love to be able to play,” he explained in a June IGN Live interview. So much for these changes happening over the next five or ten years. So already in 2024, Xbox had tripped itself up, championing their first-party titles, hinting at a business change, but specifically remaining steadfast in their commitment to exclusivity, only to seemingly completely abandon that philosophy mere months later. This kind of inconsistent, yet demonstrative, messaging has caused many to wonder what the future holds. Clearly, you can’t take them at their word, but just how far and how quickly are we going to see Xbox shift? Later in June, Xbox tipped their hand even further, announcing that you could play games via an Amazon Firestick , no console needed. Their plan seemed even clearer now: In order to compete with PlayStation’s domination of the market, Xbox was going to breach their audience in untraditional ways. Gone are the days that Xbox can afford to have exclusives on their platforms and still make enough profit to justify them. We’re seemingly in a new “nowadays” where “Xbox” is more brand than console, and will happily make great games you can play anywhere. This shift in methodology was as jarring as it was abrupt, and it understandably reinforced fans’ confusion. It was a clear case of failed messaging. By trying to keep its business plans secret while openly shifting its ideology and playing the fence with fans, Xbox lost its ability to control its own narrative.