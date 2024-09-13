Lil Wayne Says Super Bowl Snub “Broke” Him

Days after Kendrick Lamar announced himself as the headlining performer at the 2025 Super Bowl, Lil Wayne has responded to the news.

In an Instagram video he posted Thursday night, Weezy, a New Orleans native, expressed serious frustration over the fact that he won’t be headlining the halftime performance, which will take place in his home city. After giving thanks to fans who’ve shown support since the announcement, the rap legend made his disappointment known.

“That hurt. It hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot,” he says in the video. “I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown. And for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that. But I thought that was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city, so it hurt. It hurt a whole lot.”

“It broke me, but I’m just trying to put myself back together,” he added.

Weezy wasn’t the only one who was hurting. In a series of barely-veiled X posts, his Young Money comrade, Nicki Minaj, appeared to throw shots at Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation has been responsible for helping facilitate Super Bowl half-time performances since 2019.

