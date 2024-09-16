The Top 5 Moments From The 2024 Emmys

This past Sunday was the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards , and with it came some notable wins. Sure, it’s unsurprising that The Bear , which has constantly racked up wins at awards shows between last year and this year, did well. But it was also nice to see shows like Shōgun get acknowledged with a handful of awards, as well as veteran actor Jodie Foster win her first-ever Emmy for her work in True Detective: Night Country.

Just in case you didn’t happen to catch the 2024 Emmy Awards, here’s a brief recap of notable things you missed.

Here’s the top five moments from the 2024 Emmys.

'The Bear' gets a surprise defeat from 'Hacks' for outstanding comedy series Whether you think it’s a comedy or not, The Bear has been making a sweep in comedy nominations for award shows since last year. And based on the awards it had won prior to the Outstanding Comedy Series prize being announced at the 2024 Emmys, it seemed like it would win that one, too — until it didn’t. Instead, Hacks, a series about the relationship between a young comedy writer and a legendary stand-up comedian, took home the big comedy award. Still, The Bear did well for itself, earning four wins: Best Directing for a Comedy Series, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

'Shōgun' gets the big wins Shōgun, a historical fiction set in 17th-century feudal Japan, took the top prizes in the drama series category, including Best Drama, Best Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The show received more Emmys than any other series and, more notably, led to Hiroyuki Sanada making history as the first Japanese actor to win the Emmy for best actor in a drama.

Lamorne Morris wins against some heavy hitters (including Robert Downey Jr.) Lamorne Morris was up against Robert Downey Jr., Jonathan Bailey, John Hawkes and others for Best Supporting Actor in a limited or anthology series — and won. He was nominated for his role as state trooper Whitley "Witt" Farr in the fifth season of Fargo. This was Morris’ first-ever Emmy win.

John Leguizamo delivers an important speech about diversity

After making a dig at the term “DEI hire” — a phrase that’s commonly been used by Republicans and conservative figures toward minorities they believe have earned the roles and titles solely for their representation — longtime actor John Leguizamo called out Hollywood’s history of brownface before acknowledging how diverse the industry has become. “Turns out that not complaining doesn’t change anything. So for the past few years, I’ve been complaining,” he said, noting that earlier this year he paid for a full-page ad in The New York Times “asking Emmy voters to recognize candidates of color.” For this year’s Emmys, he said that the contenders were “about the most diverse list of nominees” in the award show’s history, and added that “this show tonight has proved our industry is making progress.”