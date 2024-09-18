Pursuit of Happiness: How Mortimer Betters Himself ‘From Within’

“What if I told you not a day goes by / That I don’t cry, cry, cry / Because of all that’s going on inside / My mind.”

The hook of Mortimer’s song, “Not A Day Goes By,” carries a poignant vulnerability not common in men. It’s an honesty that lingers with listeners; a relatable sentiment about how the realities of the world can bring anyone, especially men, to tears — whether they want to admit it or not.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Mortimer has come a long way since his original aspirations of being a soldier or auto engineer. With From Within, he intends to show why he’s one of contemporary reggae’s rising figures, injecting the genre with R&B and ‘80s pop to showcase his own distinct sounds. It also helps that he has features with fellow rising stars and legends in reggae as well, with GRAMMY-winning artist Kabaka Pyramid, Lila Iké and Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley making appearances.

It’s this type of sincerity that grounds the Jamaican reggae artist’s debut album, From Within. The 14-track project, out on September 20, finds the artist addressing not only themes like mental health on singles like “Not A Day Goes By” and “Whole Heap,” but Black oppression (“Bruises”), intimacy (“Slowly”) and more.





“I don't have any profound reason as to why someone should listen to my album, but I will say that it came from the most honest and loving place, so if you still believe in love, have a listen,” Mortimer said of From Within. “If you're still struggling with something deep inside and need a hand to hold, then listen. If you're still trying to figure out this whole being human thing, then have a listen. I made it with all the love in my heart I have to give. I was open about it all.”

To have an openness like that of how Mortimer expresses himself on this album requires being in touch with oneself and being mindful of one’s mental health. As he succinctly declares on “Whole Heap”:“Maturing as I go through / Still working on some things on the inside / There's lesson in the struggle.”

Speaking to Okayplayer, Mortimer discussed the songs on From Within he’d suggest listening to for people going through tough times, how he navigates negativity in his daily life and more.

Mortimer: My mental health is a work in progress at this point in my life. I'm under construction. I will say though that the voices in my head aren't as loud as they once were, or at least they seem to be changing their tune day by day.

I spend a lot of time trying to figure myself out. I speak to God even when I feel he's taken a vacation and his ears are heavy. I spend time doing some of the things I love, but truly there is no escape. For the matters of this world are deeply troubling, and my questions are many.

Most of the music I write has a lot to do with the questions I ask myself. There's one particular song, however, that I wrote called “Not A Day Goes By,” that specifically speaks to a level of brokenness I've experienced in heart and soul. I felt as if I was losing my mind, as if I was about to shatter to pieces. That song is an expression of my crowded mental space. I know that almost everybody on this Earth can relate to feeling overwhelmed, mentally drained, and broken.

Let us not lose hope that things can be better within ourselves and around us. I've always been a thankful guy, but especially as I age, I've really and truly become friends with the attitude of gratitude. It's easy to focus on all the bad things that life throws at us. It's easy to get lost in the darkness — in fact, I've even become best friends with it. I've been trying to be more accepting of the things I have no control over and to not just be alive but to live!

Grant yourself grace and know that the journey to understanding your feelings is long. Take it a day at a time. Do not be rushed by expectation. Know that feelings are a natural part of our existence and acknowledge them. I sit with them bearing no shame, but knowing that all of it is what it means to be human.

[Lastly], be there for whoever struggles as much as possible, but do not neglect yourself. Your cup must also have enough to pour, as it will not be able to water anyone if it's empty. Don't try to impose your opinions on anyone, but rather offer open perspective without expectation and encouragement where you can. Listen not to reply, but to truly allow someone to be heard. Sometimes it's all someone needs.