Nicki Minaj Goes Off Over Lil Wayne Not Being Chosen for Super Bowl Performance

Following the news that Kendrick Lamar will headline next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans, multiple people have argued that the city’s beloved Lil Wayne should’ve been chosen to headline — including his Young Money label member, Nicki Minaj.

On Monday, Minaj sent out several posts on X seemingly blaming JAY-Z for Lil Wayne not being selected for the opportunity. JAY, through a partnership between his Roc Nation and the NFL, has had a hand in producing Super Bowl Halftime Shows since 2019.