So, That New Eminem Song With Big Sean and Babytron is Pretty Dope

For the last 20-something years Eminem has been, needless to say, pretty hit or miss. Generally, he’s done a lot more missing. But he makes contact with “Tobey,” a new Big Sean and Babytron-assisted single from his forthcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). Featuring a barrage of tediously clever bars, it’s a track that sees all three spitters in their element.

Holding down his end of things, Babytron flaunts an animated flow and spurts of his customarily inventive wordplay. Meanwhile, Big Sean serves up bars that are as aspirational as they are autobiographical, threading the themes with agility and quippy punchlines. “Bitch, I come from the D where they BMFing / Where they movin' them kis like a chord progression,” he spits on the track. With Tron and Sean showing out for their verses, it was only right that Em do the same — and he did.

Like many venerable rap legends, Em uses his singles to be a sort of public announcement for fans and doubters alike. This one is no different, as he addresses issues with a playful complaint about his positioning on best rapper lists while explaining his reasoning for responding to Melle Mel’s Em diss song. Like always, his rhymes are tightly wound, and the wordplay is playful and fairly elaborate: “Now my estates in the building, and bitch, I done slept on more floors than the Empire State Building / I got so many stories, but I hate ceilings,” he raps. Playful, braggadocious and skillful, “Tobey” is a good sign from The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), which is all set to drop on July 12.Listen to “Tobey” here.