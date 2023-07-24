Doja Cat Calls Megafans ‘Creepy,’ Leading Some ‘Kittenz’ to Deactivate Their Stan Twitter Accounts

“Attention” rapper-singer Doja Cat has upset fans months before her first headlining arena tour. On Sunday (July 23), a fan tweeted Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, asking the Grammy-winner to say she loves her fans. Dlamini declined, admitting that she doesn’t feel the same loyalty to them.

“My life my rules my style my attitude,” she tweeted before the fan’s response. “I don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall,” she said back to them. The tweets have since been scrubbed, although screenshots are still visible.

“And we don’t know you. but we have supported you through thick and thin. Mind you you’d be NOTHING without us. you’d be working at a grocery store making songs on f**king garage band miss high school drop out…” another fan said to Dlamini.

Dlamini unapologetically fired back, tweeting, “Nobody forced you idk why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother b**** you sound like a crazy person.” The 27-year-old also offended her fans for calling themselves “kittenz,” although the name originated from her.





In response, some of Dlamini’s dedicated fan Twitter pages went dark. With Dlamini in her “Scarlet Era,” other fans defended her stance, saying she was merely playing a role.







Dlamini’s The Scarlet Tour is scheduled to begin on Halloween (October 31), with Ice Spice and Doechii as supporting acts, each rotating on select dates. The artist’s upcoming fourth album, rumored to be titled Hellmouth is also expected this year, following her 2021 LP Planet Her.

