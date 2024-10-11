Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images.
Scarface Recovers From Open-Heart Surgery: “God Ain’t Nothing to Play With”
Prior to this, the beloved Houston rapper received a kidney transplant in 2021.
After recently undergoing open-heart surgery, Scarface has offered an update on how he’s doing.
This past Tuesday, the beloved Houston rapper shared a picture of himself on Instagram at this year’s Grandmaster Awards in Las Vegas, where he was honored alongside Grandmaster Caz, Kool Moe Dee and Roxanne Shanté, according to Billboard.
In the post’s caption, he detailed his recovery following the procedure, writing: “6wks ago I underwent open heart surgery, to be upright and smiling today shows you that God aint nothing to play with… and again I say, I’m grateful, it could’ve went either way, yet I’m still alive…”
On Tuesday, he also shared an image of himself in a hospital bed alongside the doctor who oversaw his surgery. The rapper first shared news of his surgery in a post-operation photo back in August.
Prior to this, Scarface had a kidney transplant in September 2021 after contracting COVID-19 in March 2020. His son, Chris Jordan, provided a kidney.
In June 2021, the artist spoke about how COVID affected him, telling Fox DC, “COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out. I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back.”
Earlier this year, he embarked on a tour titled the Brad “Scarface” Jordan: Behind the Desk Experience. Inspired by his NPR Tiny Desk Concert from December 2023, the tour had stops in Miami, Atlanta, Dallas and, of course, Houston.
